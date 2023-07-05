Rasmussen, Dennis “Denny” Gene

Dennis “Denny” Gene Rasmussen, 77, of Winona, passed peacefully into his Savior’s arms on the morning of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Winona Health.
He was born on December 23, 1945, to Rollins and Betty (Hanson) Rasmussen in La Crosse, Wis. He grew up on a farm outside of Rushford, along with his five siblings. He graduated from Rushford High School and subsequently attended Coleman Technical College in La Crosse, Wis. After college, he married his dear sweetie, Carolyn Grindland, and began his career at Winona Community Memorial Hospital. He worked in the purchasing department as assistant manager and, throughout his career, developed close relationships with staff, vendors, and really anyone that came through the door. Many would say that Denny was the face of the purchasing department for his entire 33-year career.
At age seven, Denny contracted the polio virus and spent nine months in the hospital. He persevered. Despite his physical restrictions, he not only faced his challenges but excelled and inspired many. In his words, “I am not letting polio define me.”
Denny was a loving husband to his wife, and he and Carolyn enjoyed nearly 57 years of marriage. Denny and Carolyn were blessed with four children. Being a devoted father, he attended all of his children’s events. There was always a special spot up front at sporting events reserved for Denny and his ’72 Dodge Dart or the red Chevy Lumina so he and Carolyn could watch a baseball game or a cross-country meet. Denny always considered the spouses of all his children like his own. When he graduated to one of his favorite roles, being Grandpa, one could find him on his barstool in the kitchen (“the perch”) playing cards or Polly Pockets with one of his grandchildren.
Denny was known for his wonderful sense of humor. Those who knew him well know his favorite punch line, “One, there’s hundreds of them!” which we can all picture him saying when he saw all the angels in Heaven. Denny had an amazing faith and deep love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He spent time in prayer every day.
Denny was an avid Vikings and Twins fan. He could be found watching the game on any one of the eight television sets around his house. His garage was like a sanctuary to him, and people marveled at how neat and organized he kept it. It was something he took an immense amount of pride in.
Denny spent his final two years at Benedictine St. Anne’s, where he received excellent care and was on the Resident Council, including being a previous board member. He considered St. Anne’s his second family, having made friends with the staff and many residents.
Denny is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; his children, Steven (Connie) Rasmussen, Melissa Thompson (Kris Burrows), Jared (Stacy) Rasmussen, and Joshua (Tanya) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Marina, Isabelle, Coltan, Myles, Delanee, Kellen, Logan, Brayden, and Easton; and siblings, Dale (Sandy) Rasmussen, Dian Biesanz, Mary (John) Larkie, and David (Lynne) Rasmussen.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, William Grindland; mother-in-law, Bernice Grindland; brother, Richard Rasmussen; sister-in-law, Barb Rasmussen; and brother-in-law, Mark Biesanz.
Denny will be missed by many. His family rejoices in the fact that he is in his eternal home with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Pastor Linda Helberg will officiate. Burial will take place later in the afternoon at the Highland Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Peterson, Minn.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Denny’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
