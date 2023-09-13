Rayfield, Linda A.

Linda A. Rayfield, 69, of Brownsville, Minn., died on Friday, August 25, 2023, in Spring Grove, Minn. She was born on May 2, 1954, in La Crosse, Wis., to John and Joan (Richards) Forschler. She married Bob Rayfield, on September 5, 1973, in Brownsville, and they later divorced.
Linda loved iPad coloring, crafting, stamping, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and collecting items. She loved being outside and was a free spirit. Family was the most important part of her life, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a phenomenal cook, and always said to eat dessert first. She graduated from La Crescent High School in 1972. She was the proud godmother to her niece Leah.
She was survived by her son, David Rayfield; daughter-in-law, Dewie Sweetwater; grandchildren, Alex, Autumn, Sonny, Kori, Livia, Dakota, Carson, and Grayson; great-grandson, River; siblings, Joe (Darla) Forschler, Heidi Owen, and Karen (Tom) Miller; many nieces and nephews, and her best fur friend, Ducky.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mike; her parents; brother, Jim; and two sisters, Jane and Louise.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Wildcat Park, 11011 MN-26, Brownsville, MN. Burial will take place in Veterans Cemetery, Brownsville.
Online condolences can be made at www.blasckeschneider.com.
