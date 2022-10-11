Michael “Mike” J. Rayfield, 43, of Winona, passed on Sept. 23, 2022. He was the son of Robert G. Rayfield and Linda A. Rayfield (Forschler). Mike is survived by his siblings, David Rayfield, Rebecca Rayfield, Rachel Rayfield and Renee Rayfied; his fiance, Dewie Sweetwater, with their six children, Alex Sweetwater, Autumn Sweetwater (Ricky P.), Sonny Rayfield, Kori Vanwert, Dakota Rayfield, and Grayson Rayfield; and one grandchild, River Sweetwater.
Mike’s celebration of life will be held October 16, 2022, at the VFW in Winona from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
