Dr. Robert Walter Raz, 88, of Winona, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona.
While Bob earned the title “doctor,” he only used that title in academia and preferred to be called “professor” on campus and “Bob” everywhere else.
Bob was born July, 15 1933, in Detroit, Mich., to Walter and Rheo (Black) Raz. He graduated from high school in Detroit, received his bachelor's degree from University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich., his master’s degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, and his Ph.D. at the University of Michigan. He honorably served his country in the Army Security Agency, U.S. Army.
Bob began his teaching career at Winona State University as a professor in the English department where he taught for over 20 years. Bob was a member of Brookside Church of Christ in Winona for many years where he was very active as a song leader, Bible teacher and counselor. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He contributed articles for Power of Today, a devotional magazine.
Bob was very fond of Winona and his position as a college professor. He also met, fell in love with Jean Atwood Hervey. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 18, 2021. Their love and devotion reached so very many people.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; a grandson, Joshua Thomas Hervey; a daughter-in-law, Katherine Hervey Lisk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rheo Raz; Jean’s parents, Harold and Millie Atwood; a daughter, Heidi Gaye Hervey; a son, Todd Atwood Hervey; and granddaughter, Sara Anne Hervey.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. At Brookside Church of Christ 109 Debi Lei Drive. Visitation during the reception. Masks are encouraged.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
