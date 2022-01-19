Robert W. Raz, 88, of Winona, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Arrangements to be announced.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona —www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Robert W. Raz, 88, of Winona, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Arrangements to be announced.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona —www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.