Reed, Dustin Lee

Dustin Lee Reed, 38, of Trempealeau and formerly of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dustin was born on April 2, 1984, to Thomas and Sherry Reed. He graduated from Winona Senior High School with the class of 2002. Dustin worked at Celanese Corporation where he met Tasha in 2018. The couple moved to Wisconsin, where they had a son, Mason. Dustin loved being a father. Mason and Tasha were truly his pride and joy. Dustin enjoyed softball, fishing, deer hunting, and pheasant hunting. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears.
Dustin is survived by his father, Thomas (Julie Kulas) Reed; mother, Sherry (Clayton Bryson) Reed; fiancé, Tasha Repinski; son, Mason Reed; brother, Kyle Reed; father-in-law, Rick (Carol) Kulig; mother-in-law, Lori Repinski; and brother-in-law, Chad Repinski.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald and Lauretta Kahoun and Bruce and Grace Reed; aunts, Patricia and Connie; and uncle, Dennis.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona.
