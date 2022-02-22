Josephine E. Reed, who resided in Winona and had a summer home in Ely, Minn., passed away on February 10, 2022, in Winona. She was born on May 8, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She is survived by her sister, Roberta R. Woods; and niece, Roberta E. Woods. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert R. Reed and Eunice Ruth Most, of Winona.
Josephine attended Winona High School and Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. She was a professor at the University of Chicago. She was gifted with many talents, including being a very accomplished musician, playing the piano, pipe organ, and guitar and also had a beautiful soprano voice. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, a seamstress, an outdoor photographer, and enjoyed the wilderness and loved the wild animals. She made the best blueberry pies which she always shared with her neighbor friends.
Josephine will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. A private service will be held in Winona. Also, a private service will be held in Ely this summer. Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.