Roger Theodore Reichwein, 76, of Arcadia, died peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home under the care of Winona Area Hospice after a 7-year battle with amyloidosis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, outside Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be used to establish a scholarship fund for the benefit of area students looking to pursue a trade-based career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.