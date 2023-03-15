Rebecca Jane Reinarts, 96, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her residence in Winona.
Rebecca was born on March 18, 1926, in Winona to Malvina (Rogers) and Francis Davis. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1944. On October 25, 1946, she married William H. Reinarts at St. Thomas Pro-Cathedral in Winona. Together, they raised 10 children.
She worked with her husband in their business, Reinarts Stained Glass Studio. She was a lifelong resident of Winona and enjoyed life with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, John; daughters, Rebecca Richer and Deborah Cazzola; grandson, Robert Reinarts; and four siblings, Marian Davis, William Davis, Allen Davis, and Roberta Wakefield.
Rebecca is survived by her sons, William A. (Randi) Reinarts, of Winona, James Reinarts, of Buffalo City, Thomas (Robin) Reinarts, of Merritt Island, Fla., and Paul Reinarts, of Winona; daughters, Christine Reinarts, of Whittier, Calif., Mary (Curtis) Cain, of Denver, and Julie Alberti, of Albuquerque, N.M.; eleven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 4 p.m. at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with a visitation two hours prior. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Winona, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be directed to: Winona Area Humane Society, 1112 East Broadway, Winona, MN 55987; Space Coast Blast Sled Hockey, P. O. Box 560791, Rockledge, FL 32956; or The USA Hockey Foundation Disabled Hockey Fund, Walter L. Bush, Jr. Center, 1775 Bob Johnson Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4090.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
