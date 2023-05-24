Rennells, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Rennells, 81, of Winona, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester - St. Mary's Campus.
Mary was born August 11, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa, to Claire and Shirley (Williams) Earp. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1959 and went on to Mankato State where she graduated as a laboratory technician. On October 25, 1975, she married Melvin Rennells. They made their home in Albert Lea, Minn., before moving to Winona in 1983. Mary worked at Winona Clinic until her retirement. She was involved in the Lions Club and was an active and faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church. Mary taught Sunday school for many years, something which she truly enjoyed.
She enjoyed birds, gardening, camping and attending classes at the YMCA.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin; children, Paul Rennells and Carol (Todd) Bell; step-sons, Jeff (Bonnie) Rennells and Martin (Denise) Rennells; grandchildren, Savannah, Jenny, Jeremy, Christina, Tiphanie, Damien and Meghan; many great-grandchildren; brothers, Steven (Dorothy) Earp and Nathan (Jill) Earp; and sister-in-law, Lavon Weichert.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Earp.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Grace Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Rachel Rosendahl officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. Visitation will also be 4-6 p.m., Wednesday at Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
