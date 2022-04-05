Rice, Barbara M.

Barbara M. Rice, 87, of Winona passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born on June 2, 1934, in Amboy, Minn., to Lyle and Maude (Paswalk) Chadbourn and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Barb married Kenneth Rice; they had six children and resided on a farm in Cedar Valley and later divorced.
She attended the Winona Vo-Tech and completed training in their LPN program. Barb was employed as a nurse for many years in various departments with Community Memorial Hospital in Winona. After retirement she continued working as a nurse doing private home health care and for a group home in Rushford, Minn.
Barb had a strong Christian faith. She was a member at Cedar Valley Lutheran Church where she was president of the Ladies Aide for several years. She was also an active member of Pleasant Valley Church in Winona where she was a greeter at the front door and brightened the days of those attending services. She also participated in Bible studies and several overseas missions trips.
She was a wonderful and caring mom, grandmother and friend who was loved by many for her warm smile and her great hugs. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Barb is lovingly survived by her children, Peggy Rice, Linda (Tim) Chadbourn, Richard (Alexandra) Rice, and Debra Rice; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Chadbourn, Gerald (Dian) Chadbourn, and Lee (Andrea) Chadbourn; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sons, Steven and David Rice; her parents; and a brother, Eugene Chadbourn.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Church in Winona with lunch following the service. Barb will be laid to rest in the Cedar Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Barb’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
We were so lucky to grow up with such a wonderful mother to us and our families. She gave us so many great memories that we will cherish forever. We will truly miss her laughter and wonderful hugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.