Richardson, Harold K.

Harold K. Richardson, 87, of Winona died in his home at Callista Court - Ave Maria Place on Friday, December 16, 2022, just 11 days short of his 88th birthday. He was able to spend his last days with family around him and his wonderful caretakers at Callista Court, many of whom really loved him. He truly enjoyed people and seemed to enjoy the party with the constant flow of people we had in his room the last week of his life.
Harold was born on December 27, 1934, to Henry and Dorothy Richardson in Bristol, Vt. He loved Vermont and had many stories to tell about country life and his family. He had four brothers and two sisters. His brothers were always his best friends. The family was poor, but it was full of love and hard work, which he demonstrated all his life.
Harold attended Bethel College in St. Paul, Minn., where he met his bride, Sandra L. Blashke. Ironically, they were from the same hometown and went to the same high school in Bristol, Conn., but never met until they were both in college in Minnesota. They married on August 25, 1956, and had three children together, Dawn, Pam and Randy, all while going to Bethel Seminary. He began his career as a Baptist General Conference minister in a small church in Stratford, Iowa. He would go on to pastor churches in Colorado, Minnesota and Nebraska.
His second passion was building/remodeling. Wherever he lived, he always had a project going, improving many houses, churches, and parsonages. It was his hobby, and it kept him physically busy while he was mentally working on sermons and pastoring people. He loved people and was always happiest when he was surrounded by family, parishioners, friends, or strangers. But his favorite part of any gathering was the children, especially babies. You could usually find Harold holding a baby, playing with the children and/or petting the dogs. They brought him great joy. He loved the outdoors and was always landscaping and gardening and was often looking for snakes to give his grandson, Tyler, to have as short-term pets. He had a wonderful smile and the gift of making people around him laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandy, of 63 years, in May of 2020; his sister, Joyce, in 1939; three of his brothers, Malcom, Norman and Donald in the last few years; his brother-in-law, Bob Akins; and his grandson, Tyler, in 2000. He is survived by his brother, Bruce (Liz) Richardson, of Austin, Minn.; his sister, Phyllis Akins, of Waterbury, Conn.; and sisters-in-law, Janet Richardson and Maria Richardson, of Florida, and Verla Richardson, of Indiana. His children are Dawn (Terry) Selleck, of Winona, Pam (Karen Linn) Richardson, of Winona, and Randy (Miriam) Richardson, of Ohio. His grandchildren are Preston, Chelsea, Abby, Cory and Cara, and there are 15, plus one unborn, great-grandchildren.
We have decided that because family is so scattered and travel to Minnesota is difficult in the winter, we will not have a funeral service. We may plan a celebration of life at some point when there is easier traveling weather.
