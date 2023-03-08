Delores E. Rieger, 93, of Winona, died on February 23, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Winona.
Delores was born on March 15, 1929, in Winona to August and Anna Margaret (Koenig) Rieger. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Winona and went on to become an accountant for the Winona Hospital, where she enjoyed a long and fulfilling career, walking to work every day.
She loved ice cream, her morning paper, her cats, and especially any stray cats that would stop by for a visit. She also enjoyed watching football games on the weekends. Delores was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona, and she had a deep devotion to her faith.
Delores is survived by her nephew, Anthony, and wife, Debbie, of Oklahoma; nieces, Julann and spouse, Jack, of Oklahoma, Mary Beth, of Wisconsin, Francine, of Illinois, and Suzann, of Illinois; great-nephews, Greg, of Wisconsin, Jason, Aaron, and Bryan. Delores is also survived by her good friends, Chris Antoff and Ellen Enright, and many other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene; sisters, Margaret and Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Julian; and niece, Patrice.
Visitation will be held at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate.
Delores will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson. Special thanks go out to the wonderful staff of Brookdale Assisted Living in Winona and the Winona Health Hospice team. A very special thanks goes to her loving niece, Julann Terry, and great-nephew, Greg Roskos, for his care and dedication to his great-aunt Delores.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Delores’ family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
