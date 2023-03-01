Delores E. Rieger, 93, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Winona. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
