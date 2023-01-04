LaVonne Adele Ringler, 88, of Winona, died at Cottagewood in Rochester, Minn. LaVonne was born on November 19, 1934, in Trimont, Minn., to Marlin and Marion (Feurhake) Slaughter. She grew up on the family farm in western Minnesota with her two sisters.
She married the love of her life, Duane Ringler, on LaVonne’s birthday, November 19, 1954. Together they had four children and moved to the Winona area when Duane was offered a job opportunity. They have been in Winona for almost 60 years.
Once she moved to Winona, she quickly made many friends and loved getting together with them and having coffee at Randall’s Supervalu. LaVonne loved reading and watching “Wheel of Fortune.” She loved being a homemaker and taking care of her children as well as all the children in the neighborhood. Her house was the hangout spot for many of the children, and they would never leave hungry.
LaVonne was a kindhearted, giving, simple-living type of woman, and she was well-liked by everyone.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 68 years, Duane; children, Deb (Wil) Cook, Douglas (Barb) Ringler, Scott (Ione) Ringler, and Kelli (Lonnie) Schultz; nine grandchildren, Sean (Marie), Sherry (Mike), Chelsea (Devin), Scott Jr., Sherrie (Dustin), Cherrie, Jesse (Brandi), Austen (Lizzie), and Nathan (Emily); and 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lois.
A celebration of life will be held on April 15, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
