William "Bill" Leo Ritter, 86, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, under the care of Moments Hospice at the Cottagewood Memory Care Facility in Rochester, Minn.
Bill was born on November 4, 1936, to Leo and Eliza (Dugan) Ritter in Winona. He was a 1954 graduate of Cotter High School and attended Winona State University. He began a 40-year career with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He also served with the Minnesota Army National Guard and was a member of the Winona Activity Group. He spent his retirement years hunting, fishing, golfing, and training his various golden Labradors.
He is survived by his brother, Rome (Beverly) Ritter, of Winona, and niece, Lynn (Mike) Meadows, of Chanhassen, Minn.
Per Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. A private family burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
