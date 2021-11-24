Carol Ann Roberts, 73, of Strum, Wis., died peacefully at home with her family by her side from Alzheimer’s/dementia under the wonderful care of St. Croix Hospice on Friday, November 19, 2021. A funeral service for Carol will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Edison Funeral Home in Independence with Chaplain Karl Schearer officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Edison Funeral Home, and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona man charged with unintentional murder in alleged stabbing
- Winona woman convicted of stealing $115K from school
- County Board may lack votes for mask mandate
- Winona cuts ART, more staff from budget
- None hurt in garage fire Tues. night
- Police Blotter
- Guest Column: Fighting breast cancer during the COVID pandemic
- Winona COVID cases hit 2021 high
- Schniepp, William M. “Bill”
- Sheriff’s dept. deploys body cams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.