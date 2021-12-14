Jeffery A. Roberts, 54, of Arcadia, died on Friday, December 3, 2021. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Brewskie’s Bar and Grill in Utica, Minn. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.