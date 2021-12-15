Jeffery A. Roberts, 54, of Arcadia, died on Friday, December 3, 2021. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Brewskie’s Bar and Grill in Utica, Minn. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Latest News
- NWS: Damaging winds up to 65 mph tonight, tornadoes possible
- Fastenal opens new office downtown
- WSU updates master plan, eyes new dorm
- County Board raises concerns on sand hauling
- Y celebrates donors, new space
- Students’ art focuses on mental health
- Trempealeau County COVID-19 vaccine booster update
- A goodbye letter to our community
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.