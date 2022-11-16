Rockwell, Howard William “Rocky”

Howard William “Rocky” Rockwell, 91, of Winona, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Watkins Manor. Howard was born on November 24, 1930, to Guy and Susan Rockwell in Winona, where he was raised.
Howard served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. On October 21, 1954, Howard was united in marriage to his wife of 68 years, Gloria Ann Johnson, in Decorah, Iowa. The couple raised their five children in Winona.
Howard spent his 40 year career at the Winona Knitting Mills from 1955 until retirement in 1995. He belonged to the American Legion and Grace Presbyterian Church. Howard could be found riding his bike around Winona or enjoying his favorite treats, Pepsi and Ho-Hos. He loved going camping, watching the Vikings, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include Howard’s wife, Gloria; children, Steven (Jean) Rockwell, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Rick (Kimberly) Rockwell, of Goodview, Pamela (David) Degnan, of Minnesota City, Timothy (Lynn) Rockwell, of Winona, and Amy (Michael) Mahnke, of Holland, Ohio; grandchildren, Chad, Tina (Frankie), Kelly (Randy), Walker (Hannah), Sterling, Tony (Stacey), Tanya (Andy), Matthew, Taylor (Zach), Cole, and Kyle (Arturo); 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Herbert, and sister, Clara.
Memorials preferred to Winona Health Hospice, as they took excellent care of Howard in his final days.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive, in Goodview. Rev. Rachel Rosendahl will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center and again one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion — www.hofffuneral.com.
