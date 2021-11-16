Rogala, John Robert

John Robert Rogala, of West Allis, Wis., passed away of cancer on November 10, 2021, at the age of 90. He was the beloved father of Gina Rogala, Tom Rogala, Denise (Dennis) Staffin, Ruth (Dave) Burant, and Ben Rogala, and the dear brother of Michael, Tim, and Dave Breza. In addition, he had 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Breza (née Rogala); wife, Alice Rogala (née Patzner); and his son, Greg Rogala.
John was born in Winona in 1931. He attended college in Winona and was drafted into the Korean War. He returned home and his unit was awarded two Bronze Medals, a United Nations Service Medal, a National Defense Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He married his high school sweetheart, Alice, in Winona. John worked in Milwaukee and around the country in construction. He was involved in the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, and he sang in a liturgical group called the Pilgrim People who raised money and collected food for the poor. He had many hobbies like gardening, farming, and making wine. He was a creative thinker and always wrote wonderful Christmas letters.
Interment will be on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 1333 Homer Road in Winona. Please meet at cemetery chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Colon Cancer Coalition appreciated.
