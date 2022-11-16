Rolfing, Bernard A.

Bernard A. Rolfing, 85, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Winona Health Hospital.
He was born on April 2, 1937, in Winona to Bernard and Florence (Koenig) Rolfing. Bernard was a graduate of Winona High School and honorably served his country with the United States Army. He was united in marriage with Barbara Pederson, and they recently celebrated their 55th anniversary.
Bernard was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Schwab Construction in Winona and with J.F. Brennan Construction in La Crosse, Wis. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of farming, hunting, and tinkering with cars.
Bernard is lovingly survived by his wife, Barb; children, Sandra (Mike) Schaible, Brenda (Paul) McCormick, and Joella (Brice) Yungerberg; grandchildren, Lexy Schaible and Paul and Megan McCormick; sisters, Lillian (Jerry) Abts and Audrey Rolfing; in-laws: Marion Call, Rose Everson, Kermit Pederson, Mary Rolfing, and Alice Rolfing; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Rita Thill, Frank Rolfing, Earl Rolfing, Marietta Johnson, Lorine Thorn, Elizabeth Matton, Roger Rolfing, and Sally Rietz.
Services were held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. Burial was in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson.
Memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson or to a favorite charity.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bernard’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
