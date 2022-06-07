Ronnenberg, Milton James

Milton James Ronnenberg, 91, of Winona, and formerly of Cochrane, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona, surrounded by his family.
Milt was born on November 4, 1930, in Hart, Minn., to Arthur and Florence (Honsey) Ronnenberg. He graduated from Rushford High School in 1948. In 1950, he married Mary Ann Virock and they had five children. They later divorced.
In 2007, Milt married Rita Gahnz. Milt and Rita loved to dance and attended many polka fests near and far. They were married until Rita’s passing in 2016.
He was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona since 1949, and it held a special place in his heart. His children were all baptized and confirmed there, and he became friends with Pastor Jonathan Wessel. He very much appreciated Pastor Moore’s messages at the Callista Court chapel over the past three years.
Milt carried on the work ethic of his parents. As a teenager, he worked on many of the farms in Hart Township and for the Hart Creamery. As the years went by, he worked for Armor & Co., Dubuque Meats, Winona Dray Line, Kujak Trucking, Yellow Cab Co., Anderson Rubbish Removal, Winona Leasing, and more.
In 1964, he became an officer for the Winona Police Department, retiring in 1983. He then began trucking for Rich’s Truck Leasing/Lawrence Transportation, and was very proud of the fact that he was accident- and violation-free over his 22 years and 2 million miles as an OTR driver.
Milt always looked forward to his breakfasts with those he called “The Hash House Gang” at Schniepp’s Bar, and later with his family, Karen Hess and the gang. He also enjoyed giving away Bloedow’s donuts to many friends throughout Winona.
Milt was a deer hunter until 2007, when he said, “It’s too cold.” He was a fan of the Vikings, Twins, Gophers, C-FC Pirates, WSU Warriors, and NASCAR Racing. He loved racing, whether it was local dirt track or NASCAR.
Milt is survived by his children, Beth (Jerry), James, Clinton (Susan), Grace, and Ann (Rob); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, eight step-children, 13 step-grandchildren, and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Forsyth, and the staffs of Callista Court and St. Anne’s for their care of Milt over the last three years – we cannot thank you enough.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, with the Rev. Richard A. Moore officiating. Milt was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dale Shafer, Kurt Kramer, Bob Alseth, Jeff Alseth, Eric Denzer, and Steve Schoh.
In lieu of flowers, Milt requested that donations be made to St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Milt’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.