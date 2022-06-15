Charles “Chuck” Roskos, 86, of Eau Claire, Wis., formerly of Independence, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence with Reverend George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Edison Funeral Home in Independence is assisting the family. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.edisonfuneralhome.com
