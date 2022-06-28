Dorothy Margaret Rotering, 83, of Arcadia, was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active embroider and reader. She lived the majority of her life as a farm wife/mother and a cashier at Express Mart in Arcadia. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards and being a volunteer of her religion in donating her time and talents to the Catholic Order of Foresters and the St. Anne’s Council of Catholic Women’s League. After multiple rounds of beating cancer with faith and determination, she finally found her way to her husband Bernard in heaven on June 25, 2022.
Dorothy was born July 17, 1938, in Remsen, Iowa, to Marie (Shroeder) and Francis Ruden. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1956. She worked at the jean company and as a nurse’s aide in Remsen, Iowa, for a few years before meeting the love of her life, Bernard Rotering. After a memorial date to the dog races, Dorothy said yes to Bernard’s request of marriage and moved to Arcadia. For the next 48 years together, they raised a family full of love and laughter.
She is survived by her many children and grandchildren, Jean Rotering and granddaughter Megan Kissi, of Forney, Texas, Michael Rotering, of Winona, Bonnie Rotering (Russel Malmin), of Coon Rapids, Minn., Cindy Rotering, granddaughter Emma Flatland, and great-grandson Azazel Windom, of Arcadia, Andrew Rotering (Jennifer) and grandsons Jordan, Kaiden, and Tyler, of Arcadia, Sandra Bussian (Daren) and granddaughter Kaitlyn, of Winona, and Christopher Rotering, of Winona; siblings, Paul Ruden (Denise), of Owens, Iowa, and Nicholas Ruden, of LeMars, Iowa; as well as a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Rotering; in-laws, Margret and Albin Rotering; sisters, Marleen Lang and Ruth Thilges; and brother Francis Ruden Jr.
Friends may greet the family at Wozney-Killen Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., where there will be a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Glencoe. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
