Rudnik, William “Bill” John

William “Bill” John Rudnik, 80, of Winona, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 21, 1942, in Winona, to Ted and Francis (Ives) Rudnik. He grew up in Winona and graduated from Cotter High School in 1960.
Bill enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1964, the same year he married his wife, Barbara Hubof, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Together they had three children, Shelley, John, and Matthew. Bill was honorably discharged from the National Guard in 1970 and went on to work at Biesanz Stone Quarry. He later worked at the paint depot for 30 years. He finished his career working at Fastenal for 28 years before retiring.
Bill was a religious man, who attended church on the regular. After church, he would grab his fishing pole and head for open waters. He has a true passion for fishing, hunting, and collecting baseball cards. He was an avid sports fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. His Sunday routine would include going to Poot’s and participating in fantasy sports drafting.
Bill was a happy-go-lucky kind of man, who excelled in the gift of gab. He was very kind and giving. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Shelley (Kory), John (Michele), and Matthew (Shannon); grandchildren, Jessica (Pat), Haley (Bryce), Spencer (Courtney), Alex, Ben, Mason, Carlee, Logan, and Collin; great-grandchildren, Thaddeus, Jack, Ben, and Tallulah; brother, Thomas (Jenine); and many nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Richard; and sister, Patsy.
A visitation will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Winona at 11 a.m.
