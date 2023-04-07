Ruff, Arlene Julia

Arlene Julia Ruff, of Alma, passed away on March 27, 2023, at Spring Brook Community in Onalaska, Wis., at the age of 89 with her family at her side. Arlene was born on March 25, 1934, to the late Harvey and Stella (Muehleisen) Kurtzweg. On May 13, 1934, she was baptized at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cream, Wis., and on July 14, 1946, she was confirmed at the church. She graduated from Alma High School and on August 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Gaylord Ruff. To this union two daughters were born.
Arlene was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church until it closed, then joined Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nelson, Wis. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and loved to bake. She liked the outdoors and watching the wildlife while working with her husband on the Ruff Homestead. She was secretary for Zion church and of St. Michael’s Lutheran Home. Later she worked for H&R Block and was the treasurer for the Township of Alma. Arlene will be sadly missed by her daughters, Maxine (Lowell) Mueller, of Lewiston, and Christine Ruff, of Alma; grandchildren, Amber (Greg Kaibel), and Matthew Mueller; great-grandson, Oliver Kaibel; several nieces and nephews, and friends. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gaylord, who passed away May 5, 1993, and her sister, Marjorie Dieckman.
A visitation was held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home and again on Monday at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Nelson. Funeral services for Arlene were held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the church. Burial at Buffalo City Cemetery, Buffalo City, Wis., followed church fellowship.
