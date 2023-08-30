Jerome “Jerry” R. Rumpel, 89, of Arcadia, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Holy Family Parish with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in rural Arcadia. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s honor may be designated to Holy Family Parish or Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com