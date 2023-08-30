Rumpel, Jerome “Jerry” R.

Jerome “Jerry” R. Rumpel, 89, of Arcadia, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Jerry was born on the home farm outside of Arcadia on May 13, 1934, to John Sr. and Mary (Filla) Rumpel. He was united in marriage on May 26, 1962, to Cleo Litscher at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. Aside from his family, dairy farming was everything to Jerry. He loved the farm and the farm life. He was a member of the Wisconsin Dairies Co-Op and Buffalo County Farm Bureau. After retiring from farming, Jerry enjoyed helping out and staying busy with Northern Investments Auctions, hauling cars for Arcadia Motors and doing parts runs for Napa Auto Parts. He loved to hunt and fish and looked forward to taking a trip every summer to see somewhere new. He was a previous member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and a current member of Holy Family Parish, and he served with the Catholic Order of Foresters.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cleo, of Arcadia; daughters, Laurie (Scott) Halama, of Independence, Nancy (Bruce) Lettner, of Trempealeau, and Kathy (Jeff) Vander Meer, of DeForest, Wis.; grandchildren, Sheila (Jordan) Putz, Kaylyn (Ben) Klug, Alex (Caity) Lettner, Kyle (Rachel) Lettner, Brian (Ananda) Lettner, Austin (Beth) Halama, and Matthew Vander Meer; great-grandchildren, Rayna, Hadley, and Laikyn Putz, Evelyn Lettner, Freya, and Liam Halama, and Beau and Vance Klug; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Janice Rumpel, Leonard and Carol Litscher, Noreen and Roger Haines, Marcel and Carol Litscher and Wanda Putz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Lisa and Becky Rumpel; siblings, Raymond (Monica) Rumpel, Albert Rumpel, Molly (Raymond) Skroch, Joseph (Esther) Rumpel, Thecla (Franklin) Foegen, Monica (Edward) Schank, Ernest (Rita) Rumpel, Margaret (Edwin) Wicka, Bernadine (Gaylord) Frie, Marian (Robert) Wicka, John Rumpel, and Bernard, Agnus, and Theresa in infancy; and in-laws, Marvin (Diane) Litscher and Robert Putz.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Holy Family Parish with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in rural Arcadia. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s honor may be designated to Holy Family Parish or Calvary Cemetery in Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
