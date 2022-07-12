Dr. John Thomas Rupkey was born gay on April 29, 1935, and was raised in a very loving family in Chicago.
His indoctrination into Romanized Christianity and self-rejection began at age six. He attended 10 different Catholic schools and universities.
As a teenager, John's greatest interest was meeting every week with explorer scout buddies he loved, and camping with them every year in unbelievably spectacular wilderness areas.
In 1957, he graduated from Loyola University with a degree in mathematics. He then entered the Christian Brothers as a closeted gay person, because it seemed like the main viable option.
He loved teaching mathematics and English at St. Mel High School in Chicago during the early 1960s. The faculty of brothers was extremely gifted, and the students were the best. He received a master's degree in English and religious education from St. Mary's University in Winona in 1965.
In 1966, he became principal of St. Joseph High School in Westchester, Ill. After that, he joined the staff at LaSalle Manor Retreat House in Plano, Ill., where he helped facilitate self-knowledge, self-understanding, and self-acceptance. In 1973, he achieved a doctorate in the psychology of human learning from Northern Illinois University.
He became graduate dean of St. Mary's University in Winona in 1974, and in 1976, he became a staff member at a group home for boys. In 1978, he left the Christian Brothers.
On June 28, 1979, the 10th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, John came out of the closet and moved into a boathouse moored to a wilderness island in the middle of the Mississippi River in Winona. He lived there happily ever since. On Halloween of that year, John met his soulmate, Norm. For 13 years, they shared a wonderful life together floating on the Mississippi River until Norm died of AIDS.
While living in his boathouse, John helped civil authorities understand that supporting the freedom to live in homes floating on the river is consistent with American democracy. He enjoyed living among the wild animals and people and celebrating full moons, equinoxes, solstices, and eclipses and gathering for Wolf Spider Island tea parties.
In 1985, he and Brother Gregory created the Celestial Circus that performed comedy astronomy shows at Renaissance Festivals, hosted astrology, palm, and tarot readers, and sold cosmic medallions. In 1995, Brother Gregory took over Celestial Circus South, and John and Tim Cross created Celestial Circus North.
Since leaving the Christian Brothers, John continued his teaching by writing published letters to the people of Winona. His letters reject the traditional religious teaching that the human-to-human love experienced by gay people is disordered. He offered instead a new religious understanding based on the teachings of Jesus: The love experienced by the gay people God creates is God's loving gift to them, a gift to be appreciated, enjoyed, and celebrated.
