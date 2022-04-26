Rupprecht, Marvin John

Marvin John Rupprecht, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Winona.
Marvin was born December 30, 1929, to Walter and Ada (Ellinghuysen) Rupprecht and grew up on the family farm north of Lewiston. Marvin met his soul mate Donna Mae in 1949; they were blessed with four children and had a joyous life full of hard work and festive occasions with family and friends.
There was never a dull moment in Marvin’s life — raising four children and being an avid bowler (city champion), church elder, Boy Scout leader, snowmobiler and camper. Marvin was an industrious man that was always up for a new challenge. His career included farmer, truck driver, businessman, mechanic and carpenter. He was most proud of his time with Modern Concrete and LaFarge (where he retired in 1994).
After retirement, Marvin and Donna spent 17 winters in Arizona where they remained active, exploring the southwest and creating another group of lifelong friends. Marvin will be remembered for the numerous hand-crafted houses, garages, and decks as well as the love of making things with his hands. He passed on his value of family and supporting each other. Marvin was a man of his word that we could always count on. If you were not 15 minutes early, you were late.
He was a long-time member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae (Habeck) Rupprecht; parents, Walter and Ada (Ellinhuysen) Rupprecht; and sisters, Evelyn Janzow and Vera Hoppe.
Marvin is survived by his loving family including children, Karen (Richard) McElmury, Dennis (Barb) Rupprecht, Dean (Pam) Rupprecht and Debra (Jeffrey) Cadwell; grandchildren, Jessica (Ben) Mlsna, Keely (William) Zaientz, Amie Rector, Isaac (Anna) Rupprecht, Dylan (Erin) Blumentritt, Ryan (Miriam) Rupprecht, Dana (Ted) Hecht, Erin Wood, Matthew (Quinn) Rupprecht and Leah (Eli) Swaden; and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kooper and Lincoln Mlsna, Franklin and Alden Zaientz, Karlee Rector, Gracelynn Rupprecht, Adler and Jack Blumentritt, Alex and Katie Hecht, and Karsyn Schultz, Bernard and Ashlyn Rupprecht; as well as other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 328 East Broadway in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
The family would like thank Winona Hospice for their kind and supportive care, and to Sugarloaf Senior Living Center for the welcoming atmosphere that Dad called home in his last years.
The family requests that memorials go to Hope Lutheran High School in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Marvin’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
