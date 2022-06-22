Rusert, Randon L. Jun 22, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randon L. Rusert, 42 of Winona, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Private family services will be held. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Winona woman arrested for alleged assault Survey largely supports WAPS referendum Woodlawn dedicates vets memorial Corps releases new dredged sand plan Winona celebrates, remembers Juneteenth WAPS ends online program St. Luke’s celebrates organist’s 70 years at the keys Ashley for the Arts returns Aug.11-13 Local Events Events Merrick State Park hosts foraging talk Lewiston Heartland Days 2022 Lanesboro Arts kicks off concert series with Kiss the Tiger Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice BlotterWinona woman arrested for alleged assaultWisDOT: Hwy. 35 closure, major detour in JulyGRSF cuts ‘The Taming of the Shrew’False alarm, arrest in St. Charles pursuit, searchWinona’s Evangelisto makes history as first Native Miss MinnesotaFamous MN storyteller coming to WinonaPolice Blotter75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days schedule of eventsPolice Blotter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
