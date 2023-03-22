Russeau, Darell P. “Chief”

Darell P. “Chief” Russeau, 83, of Winona, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Winona Health in Winona.
Darell was born on December 5, 1939, at the Hayward Indian Hospital in Hayward, Wis. Chief was raised in Rice Lake, Wis., and was a 1958 graduate of Rice Lake High School, where he was a standout track and football athlete.
On June 21, 1958, he was united in marriage with Marcia Chartier. Chief moved to Winona in 1960. He was an over-the-road truck driver for Mayflower and Mason Tank. Chief was a cement worker for Nels Johnson Construction, Schwab Construction, Wapasha Construction, Winona Construction, and his own Chief Construction. He later worked as a driver for Cars and Credit. In his spare time, Chief enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, canoeing, carving walking sticks, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Chief is survived by his children, Todd (Connie) Russeau, Mike (Jane) Russeau, Kim (Bud) Hackbarth, and Shawn (Lynn Rislove) Mrozek; 12 grandchildren, Jes, Josh, Corey, Kayla, Jake, Hunter, and Dalton Russeau, Ethan, Casey, and Cody Hackbarth, and Conager and Dakota Mrozek; 12 great-grandchildren, Autumn, Axel, Lilly, Jayce, Lincoln, Liam, Lyla, Kaiden, Kylee, Maya, Lakelyn, and Haeken; three siblilngs, Dennis (Sherry) Russeau, Luann (Ted) Beeman, and Charlene (Tom) Bowman; many nieces and nephews; and by Chief’s very special companion, his dog, Izzy.
Chief was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
There will be a funeral service for Chief at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Winona.
Please leave a memory of Chief and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
