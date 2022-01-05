Kyle Harris Sacia, 40, of Winona, and formerly of Onalaska, Wis., went to his heavenly home on Monday December 27, 2021, after a brief illness. A celebration of his life was held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Pleasant Valley Church, 1363 Homer Road, Winona at 11 a.m. Pastor Joe McConkey will be our celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.
