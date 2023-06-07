Sackett, Charles Delano

Charles Delano Sackett, 89, of Winona.
We share with great sadness the peaceful passing of Charles Delano Sackett on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Charles was born in Viking, Minn., to Alton and Myrtle (Tanquist) Sackett, who preceded him to heaven.
He was also preceded by his wife, Joanne Mary (Valentine) Sackett; siblings, Roger (Ruth) Sackett, and Lenelle (Orville) Peters; a son, Alan Sackett; granddaughter, Krystal Hundt; along with other family and friends. Charles will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, Cindy (John) Rogers, Rick (Lisa) House, and Kimberly (Tom) Hundt; as well as his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all their families.
Charlie enjoyed listening to Magee and Molly on the radio growing up and saw TV for the first time in 1952 while at a hotel with his teammates for a baseball championship. In 1954, Charles worked for a grocery outlet unloading box cars — LB Hartz wholesale was the name.
In the fall, he would be excited to help the farmers for a dollar an hour and raked hay for his uncle for $6 a week and free meals. He joined the service in 1957 as a soldier working in communications. Cryptograph was the name given for the teletype job he performed in Illinois, where he was stationed at Fort Sheridan in northern Chicago.
After completing time in the service, he moved back to his hometown of Thief River Falls, Minn., and married his first wife Lorraine. He spent time in the Twin Cities before relocating to Winona, where he married Joanne Valentine in 1979. He worked in computer software at Watkins for over 25 years. After retiring from Watkins, he worked several more years at Home Depot in Rochester, Minn.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of his hobbies included bowling and golf. He will be greatly missed by many and will always be remembered in our hearts.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Chaplain Dan Mrakovich of St. Croix Hospice will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Rollingstone, where the American Legion, Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Charlie’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
