Sagen, Kathryn (Kassy) Ann

Kathryn (Kassy) Ann Sagen, 92, of Winona, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
She was born on June 7, 1929, in Winona, to Earl and Mae (Shaughnessy) Witt, and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947. In 1949, Kassy married Jack M. Sagen at the St. Thomas Pro-Cathedral in Winona, and together they had four children Mary, Ann, Kathy, and John.
In 1958, Kassy became a Stanley Home Products representative. When the Winona K-Mart opened in 1980, she was the 28th employee hired, and she worked there for 17 years until her retirement. Through her employment she met many lifelong friends.
Kassy enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, and she cherished the time spent with her family, especially family time at the Wisconsin Dells.
Kassy is lovingly survived by her children, Mary (Wayne) Frahm, Ann Lee, and John (Susan) Sagen; eight grandchildren, Matt (Trisha) Lee, Jana (Todd) Harrington, Joe (Stacey) Frahm, Jeff (Marla) Frahm, Jake Frahm, Lindsey (Pat) Donlin, Shannon Sagen, and Ashley Sagen; 10 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Riley, Hannah, Casey, Will, Brittney, Addison, Emily, Elliott, and Jack; nephews, Mike (Becky) Maloney and Dennis (Mary) Maloney; cousin, Jan (Richard) Schachtman; many nieces and nephews; and her extended family Donna Ehlers, Lin and Greg Schoener, and Kelly Kieffer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack, in 2008; daughter, Kathy, in 2018; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elaine and Patrick Maloney and Alice and Clayton Maxham; son-in-law, Tom Lee; and daughter-in-law, Lori Sagen.
Kassy’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Forsyth, and to Kelly and the wonderful staff at Benedictine – St. Anne for all their love and care.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Kassy will be laid to rest in a private family burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The family would prefer that memorials be directed to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Kassy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
