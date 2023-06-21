Lowell T. Salo, 75, of Winona and formerly of Wanamingo, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Visitation will also be held at Minneola Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Beth Krolak will officiate. A family burial will be held at a later date at the Minneola Cemetery. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Latest News
- Janz tapped as WSU interim president
- Main Street lane closure June 23
- Minnesota posts another month of strong job growth
- Know what to do if exposed in a data breach
- Steamboat Days Treasure Hunt winners
- Team approach helps farmer beat lymphoma
- Altura, St. Charles churches install new pastor
- Behavioral health therapist joins team at Winona Health
Most Popular
Articles
- Tree of Heaven and spotted lanternfly spreading to SE MN
- Winona woman greets identical triplet great-grandsons
- Steamboat Days schedule of events 2023
- Winona Steamboat Days 2023 Grande Parade lineup
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
- Police blotter
- Kingsbury, Madeline Jane
- State freezes tuition, offers free tuition for some at WSU, Southeast
- A tragic reminder of domestic violence’s impact
- Winona removes benches from bus shelter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.