Lowell T. Salo, 75, of Winona and formerly of Wanamingo, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Visitation will also be held at Minneola Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Beth Krolak will officiate. A family burial will be held at a later date at the Minneola Cemetery. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.