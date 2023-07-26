Salwey, George F.

George F. Salwey, 92, of Waumandee, Wis., passed away peacefully under the care of St. Croix Hospice at his home on Thursday, July 21, 2023. He was born on September 19, 1930, in Arcadia to George Sr. and Katherine (Ammann) Salwey.
George served in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of Tickfer-Erickson Legion Post 17.
George married Louise Piel on November 29, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. Together, the couple farmed in Waumandee Valley, and from this union, they raised three sons: Joseph, Thomas, and George. He was very active in all aspects of farming until 1994, when George and Louise sold their farm business to their sons. He took a lot of joy and pride in seeing his sons follow in his footsteps, pursuing careers in agriculture and farming. George was active in the community and served on many boards. He served on the Town of Montana Board, Buffalo County Board of Adjustment, and Garden Valley Board. He was active with St. Boniface Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Farm Bureau. In their retirement, George and Louise began traveling, mostly by motorcoach, throughout a good part of the United States, so they could see the countryside. In his spare time, George enjoyed reading books, especially those pertaining to past presidents of the United States. His passion for farming always remained strong as he would help out on the farm through his retirement years. He mostly enjoyed cutting and chopping hay and did so well into his 80s.
George is survived by his wife, Louise, of Waumandee; two sons, Tom (Cindy) Salwey and George A. Salwey, of Waumandee; daughter-in-law, Marcy Salwey, of Waumandee; three grandsons; three granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loren and Lloyd Salwey; sister, Margaret Allemann; and son, Joseph Salwey.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, with Father Doss officiating. Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, July 28, 2023. Graveside services will follow with military rites by Tickfer-Erickson Legion Post 17 in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.
