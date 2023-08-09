Louise A. Salwey, 87, of Waumandee, Wis., passed away peacefully under the care of St. Croix Hospice at her home on Saturday, August 5, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, with Father Doss officiating. Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee from 5-8 p.m., then also from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, August 14, 2023. Louise will be laid to rest in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.