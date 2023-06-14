Charles J. Sanders III, 43, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona and beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
