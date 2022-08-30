Lyle W. Sass, 100, passed away peacefully at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
He was born on November 21, 1921, in Cochrane, the son of Anton and Elsie Sass and lived 100 years as the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and farmer. He was married to Dolores Tarras on November 16, 1946. Lyle loved farming and spent most of his life on the farm near Utica. In his retirement years, he painted many beautiful, advanced paint-by-number pictures as a hobby. He was a devout Christian and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lewiston. He will always be known as a hard-working, generous man.
Lyle is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Linda) Sass and Larry (Sandy) Sass; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene and Doreen; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores Sass; daughters, Sandra and Pamela; three brothers; and one sister.
A private burial service will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lewiston.
