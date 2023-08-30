Marlene A. St. Sauver, 69, of Ridgeway, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.