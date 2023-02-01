Ardis Sylvia Scattum, 93, of Minnesota City, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home in Minnesota City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Winona. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 9, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, February 10, at the church.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
