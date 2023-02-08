Scattum, Ardis Sylvia

Ardis Sylvia Scattum, 93, of Minnesota City, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home in Minnesota City.
Ardis Sylvia was born on September 3, 1929, in Rushford to Marie (Thomason) and John Colbenson. She graduated from Rushford High School in 1947. On December 31, 1949, she married Goodwin Ervin Scattum, and they moved to Hart and later to the new family farm in Minnesota City. They raised six children: Patricia, Dennis, Vernon, Gregory, Debra, and Lonney.
Ardis was a stay-at-home mother and worked the family farm. She also worked at Knitcraft in Winona for a few years after all the children had left the farm. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winona. Ardis loved to travel; she went on many bus trips in the United States and traveled to Taiwan, Hawaii, and Canada. She was proud of all the places she had been and purchased a magnet from each state to display on her refrigerator. She loved sewing, gardening, canning, and baking. Her family meant everything to Ardis.
Ardis is survived by her children, Patricia John, Dennis (Kuei Mei) Scattum, Vernon Scattum, Gregory (Vickie) Scattum, Debra (Roman) Kujak, and Lonney (JoAnn) Scattum; her brother, Jack Colbenson; sister, Joyce Warken; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Henry Colbenson, Carol Colbenson, and Bert Colbenson; and sister, Catherine Sorom.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winona with Rev. Ryan Eden officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona and beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 10 at the church.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.