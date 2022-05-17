Beverly M. Schammel, 92, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
She was born on October 1, 1929, in Winona to John and Anna (Muras) Dearman. On November 11, 1947, she was united in marriage with Raymond Schammel at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (Allan) Buck, of Nipomo, Calif.; son, Raymond “Butch” (Shan) Schammel, of Winona; granddaughters, Kelly Bosley, of Oceanside, Calif., and Michelle Schammel, of Winona; great-granddaughter, Zoey Bosley, of Oceanside; brother, John Dearman, of San Diego, Calif.; sisters-in-law: Frances Dearman and Frances “Betty” (Ned) Brown; and nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray, on April 23, 2010; parents, Jack and Anna Dearman; brother, Robert Dearman; and sisters, Shirley Choinard and Joni Pankratz.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Beverly was laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Beverly’s family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the Winona Health Medical Staff, Benedictine – St. Anne Fourth Floor Staff, Winona Health Hospice, and the staff at Callista Court for the excellent and loving care that she received.
Ray and Beverly are now “Forever Together.”
Online condolences and memories may be left for Beverly’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
