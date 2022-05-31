Schiebstad, Lucille Betty

Lucille Betty Schiebstad, 79, of Houston, Minn., passed away on April 21, 2022. Lucille was born on December 14, 1942 to Dennis and Dora (Rowe) Wood in Chatfield, Minn. Lucille was united in marriage to Hjalmer Schiebstad on August 11, 1976, and they were blessed with one daughter, Ida. Lucille was so glad to be a mom, and she raised Ida with dedication, pride, and an emphasis on education. She would tell everyone she met about her daughter’s accomplishments, including her getting a Ph.D. to become a doctor of social services in 2019.
Hjalmer and Lucille lived the majority of their married life together in their home in Yucatan Valley, where they resided for almost 30 years. Together, they grew a quarter acre of vegetables, rhubarb, and raspberries every summer. Lucille’s calling was to be a caregiver, and she did just that by being a homemaker for her small family and providing childcare and housekeeping services for other families in the rural area. She had such a soft spot for children and she truly loved and enjoyed every child entrusted in her care. Lucille was a proud member of the Yucatan Homemakers Association. Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston was the family home for fellowship, worship and service.
Lucille loved to embroider, play cards and bingo, watch game shows, and talk on the phone. She had an unmistakable laugh, and she loved to joke and recount light-hearted and funny stories from her life. She hosted so many holiday meals, with everyone sitting around the table telling stories and drinking coffee until late in the afternoon, long after dessert was over. She was a talented artist and recently discovered a love of painting in her last days. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and staying in touch on her iPad. Facebook was her social media of choice, and her loved ones counted on her for regular stickers, pokes, and messages. She downloaded almost every picture posted by friends and family and looked through them often. She was proud to be the 2022 Valentine’s Day Co-Queen of Valley View Healthcare & Rehab. Everyone will remember Lucille for being kind, friendly, ready with a joke and quick to advocate for herself and others.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Ida (James) Drury and grand-cats, Messi and Reez, of Long Beach, Calif.; one brother, Eugene Wood, of Wadena, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Dora (Rowe) Wood; husband, Hjalmer Schiebstad; brothers, Dick and Bruce Wood; and sister, Daisy (Wood) Berndt.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Stone Church on Highway 76 just outside of Houston at 11 a.m. Burial will be following the service in the adjoining cemetery. A luncheon will be served. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lucille’s honor to the Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Activities department.
Hoff Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
