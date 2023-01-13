Schindler, Penny Lee (Anderson)

Penny Schindler, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a brief battle with COVID.
Born on January 13, 1946, to Norman “Hap” and Dorothy Anderson, in Rapid City, S.D., she lived the majority of her life in Wisconsin.
She obtained her GED in 1982 and earned a degree of Associate in Applied Science, Bio-Medical Electronics in 1984. She was an avid card player, seamstress, crafter, quilter, baker, member of the Red Hat Society, and active at the Blair Lutheran Church. She was honest, forthright, and generous with her time, talents, and baked goods.
She loved and was very proud of her grandchildren, Eric and Emma.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Pam) and Lee (Julie); her beloved grandchildren, Eric and Emma; brother, Lance (Verona) Anderson, of Oregon; sister, Linda (Garry) Hatterman; sister-in-law, Tammy Hill, of Washington; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Darvis (Judy) Anderson and Dana (Tammy) Hill.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Blair Lutheran Church, 126 S. Peterson Avenue, Blair, WI 54616, with Pastor Paul Sannerud officiating. Family and friends are welcome, burial is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blair Lutheran Church.
