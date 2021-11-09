Schlesser, Alfred George

Alfred George Schlesser, 89, of Arcadia, died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Alfred was born on August 29, 1932, at St. Ann’s Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., to George and Cordelia (Rebhahn) Schlesser. He graduated from Arcadia High School and continued farming the land that he grew up on. He was united in marriage to Margaret Grulkowski on July 9, 1966, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Together the couple dairy farmed side by side in Glencoe, where Alfred also enjoyed to hunt, trap and fish. Alfred was devoted to his faith, family and farm, and loved the special bond that he developed with his grandchildren, Hanna and Ty. It was truly a memorable gift for Alfred to be able to spend his final days in the house that he grew up in, watching the truck loads of crops reaped in the fall harvest. The lessons in life and farming will forever be carried on by his children and grandchildren.
Alfred is survived by his children, Carol (Dan) Hesch and Bill (Sue) Schlesser, both of Arcadia; grandchildren, Hanna and Ty Schlesser; sisters, Phyllis (Rich) Runkel, of Palo Alto, Calif., and Delores (Jim) Stopfer, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; brother-in-law, Marvin Clark, of Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, in 2019; infant daughter, Jennifer Ann; and sister, Lorraine Clark.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a 7:30 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in the Township of Glencoe in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
