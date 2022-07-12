Curtis (Curt) H. Schlueter Jr., 83, of Goodview, passed away on July 8, 2022, in Winona.
He was born on July 27, 1938, in Winona to Curtis and Dorothy (Berg) Schlueter. Curt was a graduate of Winona Senior High School, and he also attended Winona State University. During this time, he met the love of his life, Judy Nontelle, of La Crosse, Wis., and together, they were blessed with two daughters, Kelly and Colleen.
Curt completed a four-year apprenticeship in tool and die, a trade he excelled at and followed all his working career. He retired from Lake Center Industries in 2000.
Judy and Curt could often be seen cruising around Winona in his green MG convertible. Sadly, Judy passed away at the age of 39 in July 1981. Curt married Joan Jorde in June 1985. Together they enjoyed many motorcycle rides on warm summer evenings. They also enjoyed attending threshing shows, where Curt displayed model gasoline and model steam engines that he made in his basement machine shop. Joan preceded him in death in September 2010.
Curt was a devoted Christian and a life-long member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher for many years.
Our father will be remembered as an avid motorcyclist, an antique car and farm machine enthusiast, a talented machinist, an animal lover, and a man with a keen sense of humor. He loved visiting his friends at the local McDonald’s and at the local church community lunches.
He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Worner and Colleen Schlueter, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.; his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Worner, of Minneapolis, Minn.; nephew, Ryan Friesen; as well as other in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy; his second wife, Joan; his sister, Sharon Friesen; and a son-in-law, William (Bill) Worner.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Following the service, a luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home. A family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staffs of Brookdale Senior Living and Winona Hospice for their kindness and supportive care to Curt in his last few months of life.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Curt’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
