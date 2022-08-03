Francis B. "Mike" Schmelzer, 94, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Burial will be at a later date in the Momence Cemetery in Momence, Ill. A complete obituary will follow.